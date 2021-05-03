Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: WW Grainger (GWW), Forward Air (FWRD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on WW Grainger (GWW), Forward Air (FWRD) and Johnson Controls (JCI) with bullish sentiments.

WW Grainger (GWW)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh reiterated a Buy rating on WW Grainger today and set a price target of $460.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $433.54, close to its 52-week high of $452.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW Grainger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $453.63, implying a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $452.00 price target.

Forward Air (FWRD)

Forward Air received a Buy rating and a $120.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.29, close to its 52-week high of $93.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 81.1% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forward Air is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.80, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Johnson Controls (JCI)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Johnson Controls, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.34, close to its 52-week high of $64.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Dana Holding, and Caterpillar.

Johnson Controls has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.70, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

