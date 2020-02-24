Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Visteon (VC), Deere (DE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Visteon (VC) and Deere (DE) with bullish sentiments.

Visteon (VC)

In a report issued on February 21, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Visteon, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Axle, Meritor, and Autoliv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visteon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.00, which is a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Deere (DE)

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden maintained a Buy rating on Deere on February 21 and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.43, close to its 52-week high of $181.99.

Seiden has an average return of 6.1% when recommending Deere.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is ranked #2576 out of 5979 analysts.

Deere has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.92.

