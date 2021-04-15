Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: United Parcel (UPS), Cheniere Energy (LNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on United Parcel (UPS), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Oneok (OKE) with bullish sentiments.

United Parcel (UPS)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $176.21, close to its 52-week high of $179.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 81.8% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Parcel with a $192.00 average price target, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.75, close to its 52-week high of $77.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cheniere Energy with a $84.33 average price target, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Oneok (OKE)

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Buy rating on Oneok today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.51, close to its 52-week high of $52.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 64.3% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, EnLink Midstream, and Antero Midstream.

Oneok has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.44.

