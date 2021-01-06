Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Trane Technologies (TT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Trane Technologies (TT) with bullish sentiments.

Trane Technologies (TT)

In a report issued on March 2, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Trane Technologies, with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $145.85, close to its 52-week high of $153.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 66.6% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trane Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $145.00, which is a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

