Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: TechnipFMC (FTI), BW Offshore (BGSWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TechnipFMC (FTI) and BW Offshore (BGSWF) with bullish sentiments.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC received a Buy rating and a EUR11.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee on January 25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 45.5% success rate. Hodee covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Repsol, Orsted, and Neste.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $13.72 average price target, representing a 26.3% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR12.50 price target.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore on January 25 and set a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #802 out of 7257 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.61.

