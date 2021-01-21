Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: TC Energy (TRP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and TC Energy (TRP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

TC Energy (TRP)

In a report issued on January 19, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on TC Energy, with a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.25.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Energy with a $53.21 average price target, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on January 12, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$62.00 price target.

