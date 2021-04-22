Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: TC Energy (TRP), Antero Midstream (AM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on TC Energy (TRP) and Antero Midstream (AM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

TC Energy (TRP)

In a report issued on April 20, Christine Cho CFA from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on TC Energy, with a price target of C$64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.86.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 56.3% success rate. CFA covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and New Fortress Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Energy with a $54.46 average price target.

Antero Midstream (AM)

In a report issued on April 20, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Antero Midstream, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.86, close to its 52-week high of $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 63.3% success rate. Tillett covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altus Midstream Company, Equitrans Midstream, and Magellan Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antero Midstream is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $8.50.

