Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Stantec (STN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Stantec (STN) with bullish sentiments.

Stantec (STN)

ATB Capital Markets analyst AltaCorp Captial maintained a Buy rating on Stantec on February 2 and set a price target of C$53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.79, close to its 52-week high of $39.10.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stantec with a $39.25 average price target.

