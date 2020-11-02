Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF), SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF) and SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Akash Gupta maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. yesterday and set a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.55, close to its 52-week high of $31.35.

Gupta has an average return of 2.2% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked #6651 out of 6981 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $27.50 average price target, representing a -3.7% downside. In a report issued on October 28, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR25.90 price target.

SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on SNC-Lavalin Group yesterday and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.21, close to its 52-week low of $13.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 50.4% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Hardwoods Distribution, and Badger Daylighting.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SNC-Lavalin Group with a $24.64 average price target, which is a 69.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$36.00 price target.

