Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Siemens AG (SIEGY), BW Offshore (BGSWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens AG (SIEGY) and BW Offshore (BGSWF) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Marcus Almerud maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG on October 6 and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.16, close to its 52-week high of $71.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Almerud is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 47.4% success rate. Almerud covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sulzer AG, Cargotec, and Nordex.

Siemens AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on October 6, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

BW Offshore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.