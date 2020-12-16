Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Raven (RAVN), Air Canada (ACDVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Raven (RAVN) and Air Canada (ACDVF) with bullish sentiments.

Raven (RAVN)

Oppenheimer analyst Kristen Owen maintained a Buy rating on Raven today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.89, close to its 52-week high of $36.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Owen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 85.7% success rate. Owen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CNH Industrial, Deere, and Agco.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Raven with a $31.50 average price target.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada yesterday and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.74.

Taylor has an average return of 52.0% when recommending Air Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #326 out of 7157 analysts.

Air Canada has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.62, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy.

