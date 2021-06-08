Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Plains All American (PAA), Southwest Airlines (LUV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Plains All American (PAA) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) with bullish sentiments.

Plains All American (PAA)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Plains All American today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.07, close to its 52-week high of $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 63.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Plains All American has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.89.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Buy rating on Southwest Airlines today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 56.6% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

Southwest Airlines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.09, which is a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

