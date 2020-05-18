Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: MediPharm Labs (MEDIF), Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MediPharm Labs (MEDIF) and Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF) with bullish sentiments.

MediPharm Labs (MEDIF)

In a report issued on May 15, Kimberly Hedlin from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on MediPharm Labs, with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Khiron Life Sciences, and Delta 9 Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MediPharm Labs with a $3.02 average price target.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings on May 14 and set a price target of C$8.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.30, close to its 52-week low of $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 54.2% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charlotte’s Web Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.77, implying a 57.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

