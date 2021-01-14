Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Magellan Midstream (MMP), Oneok (OKE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Magellan Midstream (MMP) and Oneok (OKE) with bullish sentiments.

Magellan Midstream (MMP)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 60.2% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Magellan Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

Oneok (OKE)

In a report released today, James Weston from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Oneok, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 42.9% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Antero Midstream, and Crestwood Equity.

Oneok has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $39.30.

