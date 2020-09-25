Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Landstar System (LSTR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Landstar System (LSTR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Landstar System (LSTR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System on September 15 and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 73.3% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landstar System with a $122.90 average price target, representing a -2.7% downside. In a report issued on September 23, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

