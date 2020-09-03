Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: KushCo Holdings (KSHB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and KushCo Holdings (KSHB) with bullish sentiments.

KushCo Holdings (KSHB)

In a report issued on August 19, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on KushCo Holdings, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #527 out of 6945 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KushCo Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

