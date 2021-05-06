Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Kennametal (KMT), Woodward (WWD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kennametal (KMT) and Woodward (WWD) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kennametal (KMT)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss maintained a Hold rating on Kennametal today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.29, close to its 52-week high of $43.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 68.1% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, John Bean Technologies, and Illinois Tool Works.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kennametal with a $36.67 average price target, which is a -11.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Woodward (WWD)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Woodward. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.15, close to its 52-week high of $130.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Woodward has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.33, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

