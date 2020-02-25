Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Intricon (IIN), Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intricon (IIN) and Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) with bullish sentiments.

Intricon (IIN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Intricon today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.21, close to its 52-week low of $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 36.3% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intricon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -12.0% and a 34.0% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Aerogels is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.00, which is a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

