Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Ingersoll Rand (IR), Canadian Pacific (CP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ingersoll Rand (IR) and Canadian Pacific (CP) with bullish sentiments.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.15, close to its 52-week high of $51.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 72.4% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingersoll Rand is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.38, a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Pacific (CP)

TD Securities analyst Cherilyn Radbourne maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific today and set a price target of C$575.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $378.29, close to its 52-week high of $390.46.

Radbourne has an average return of 19.1% when recommending Canadian Pacific.

According to TipRanks.com, Radbourne is ranked #1144 out of 7448 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Pacific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $411.89, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$587.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CP: