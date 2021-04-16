Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Harsco (HSC), JB Hunt (JBHT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Harsco (HSC) and JB Hunt (JBHT) with bullish sentiments.

Harsco (HSC)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Harsco today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.7% and a 73.2% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harsco with a $21.00 average price target.

JB Hunt (JBHT)

In a report released today, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on JB Hunt, with a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.77, close to its 52-week high of $173.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Landry covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Kansas City Southern, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JB Hunt with a $170.06 average price target, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

