Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Griffon (GFF), SkyWest (SKYW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Griffon (GFF) and SkyWest (SKYW) with bullish sentiments.

Griffon (GFF)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Griffon, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.48, close to its 52-week high of $28.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Griffon with a $33.00 average price target.

SkyWest (SKYW)

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on SkyWest, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 58.3% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SkyWest with a $67.00 average price target.

