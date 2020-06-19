Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Generac Holdings (GNRC), WR Grace (GRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Generac Holdings (GNRC), WR Grace (GRA) and Cabot (CBT) with bullish sentiments.

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on Generac Holdings today and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 67.7% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WR Grace (GRA)

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating on WR Grace today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Lasser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WR Grace with a $54.40 average price target.

Cabot (CBT)

UBS analyst Joshua Spector maintained a Buy rating on Cabot today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.31.

Spector has an average return of 16.1% when recommending Cabot.

According to TipRanks.com, Spector is ranked #2511 out of 6702 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cabot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.25, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.