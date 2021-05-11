Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Generac Holdings (GNRC), Thermon Group Holdings (THR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Generac Holdings (GNRC) and Thermon Group Holdings (THR) with bullish sentiments.

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Generac Holdings on March 11 and set a price target of $383.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $305.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 50.4% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Generac Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $386.36, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Thermon Group Holdings (THR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Buy rating on Thermon Group Holdings on March 12 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 70.2% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Thermon Group Holdings with a $26.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.