Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Generac Holdings (GNRC), The Toro Company (TTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Generac Holdings (GNRC) and The Toro Company (TTC) with bullish sentiments.

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran reiterated a Buy rating on Generac Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $403.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $321.75, close to its 52-week high of $364.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 73.8% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Watts Water Technologies, and Emerson Electric Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Generac Holdings with a $385.78 average price target, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $390.00 price target.

The Toro Company (TTC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on The Toro Company yesterday and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.02, close to its 52-week high of $118.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 58.3% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Toro Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.00.

