Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Generac Holdings (GNRC), Mueller Water Products (MWA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Generac Holdings (GNRC) and Mueller Water Products (MWA) with bullish sentiments.

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Generac Holdings received a Buy rating and a $125.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.99, close to its 52-week high of $105.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Barnes Group, Littelfuse, and Nordson.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.50.

Mueller Water Products (MWA)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Buy rating on Mueller Water Products yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.20, close to its 52-week high of $12.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Carlisle Companies, Rexnord, and Xylem.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mueller Water Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.33, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

