Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: FMC (FMC), Aptiv (APTV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on FMC (FMC) and Aptiv (APTV) with bullish sentiments.

FMC (FMC)

In a report released today, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on FMC, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.27, close to its 52-week high of $108.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and PPG Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $109.25.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released today, Dan Levy from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -31.3% and a 26.3% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and American Axle.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.25, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

