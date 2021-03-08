Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Federal Signal (FSS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Federal Signal (FSS) with bullish sentiments.

Federal Signal (FSS)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Federal Signal on February 19 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.10, close to its 52-week high of $38.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and Workhorse Group.

Federal Signal has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00, representing a 15.0% upside. In a report issued on February 26, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.