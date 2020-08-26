Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: EnLink Midstream (ENLC), Flughafen Zurich AG (UZAPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EnLink Midstream (ENLC) and Flughafen Zurich AG (UZAPF) with bullish sentiments.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on EnLink Midstream on August 24 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 58.8% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for EnLink Midstream with a $3.00 average price target.

Flughafen Zurich AG (UZAPF)

RBC Capital analyst Stephanie D’Ath maintained a Buy rating on Flughafen Zurich AG on August 23 and set a price target of CHF145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.00.

According to TipRanks.com, D’Ath is ranked #2687 out of 6888 analysts.

Flughafen Zurich AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.31.

