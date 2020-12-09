Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Enbridge (ENB), Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Enbridge (ENB) and Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) with bullish sentiments.

Enbridge (ENB)

National Bank analyst Patrick Kenny maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge today and set a price target of C$54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kenny is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 70.0% success rate. Kenny covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Inter Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enbridge with a $40.20 average price target, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on November 29, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$54.00 price target.

Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties today and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Freehold Royalties with a $4.90 average price target.

