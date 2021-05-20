Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Emerson Electric Company (EMR), Genco Shipping (GNK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Emerson Electric Company (EMR) and Genco Shipping (GNK) with bullish sentiments.

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Emerson Electric Company on May 18 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.32, close to its 52-week high of $96.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 70.0% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emerson Electric Company with a $103.46 average price target, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

Genco Shipping (GNK)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.00, close to its 52-week high of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.2% and a 56.8% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Energy Services of America, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Genco Shipping has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67, a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

