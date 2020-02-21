Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: DMC Global (BOOM), Visteon (VC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DMC Global (BOOM) and Visteon (VC) with bullish sentiments.

DMC Global (BOOM)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Stephen Gengaro maintained a Buy rating on DMC Global today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.00, close to its 52-week low of $35.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Gengaro is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 32.5% success rate. Gengaro covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Oil States International, and Core Laboratories.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DMC Global is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.33, implying a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Visteon (VC)

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner maintained a Buy rating on Visteon today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.2% and a 41.7% success rate. Rosner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Autoliv.

Visteon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.00, a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

