Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF), Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF) with bullish sentiments.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Jefferies analyst Sascha Gommel maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft today and set a price target of EUR155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.07.

Gommel has an average return of 48.3% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Gommel is ranked #1337 out of 7348 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft with a $159.18 average price target, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR154.00 price target.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

Jefferies analyst Simon Toennessen maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy yesterday and set a price target of EUR37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.55.

Toennessen has an average return of 21.5% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Toennessen is ranked #1552 out of 7348 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $42.91 average price target, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

