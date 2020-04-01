Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Chewy (CHWY), Roper Technologies (ROP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chewy (CHWY) and Roper Technologies (ROP) with bullish sentiments.

Chewy (CHWY)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Chewy on March 29 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 47.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chewy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.67, implying a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Edgewater Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

In a report released yesterday, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies, with a price target of $368.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $311.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roper Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $367.00, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

