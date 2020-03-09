Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Ceco Environmental (CECE), Transact Technologies (TACT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ceco Environmental (CECE) and Transact Technologies (TACT) with bullish sentiments.

Ceco Environmental (CECE)

In a report issued on March 6, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ceco Environmental, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.59, close to its 52-week low of $6.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 43.0% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Ceco Environmental has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, which is a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Transact Technologies (TACT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Transact Technologies today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.17, close to its 52-week low of $8.40.

Anderson has an average return of 12.0% when recommending Transact Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1328 out of 6265 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transact Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

