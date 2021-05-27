Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Carlisle Companies (CSL), Nordson (NDSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Carlisle Companies (CSL) and Nordson (NDSN) with bullish sentiments.

Carlisle Companies (CSL)

In a report issued on May 25, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Carlisle Companies, with a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $192.33, close to its 52-week high of $197.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carlisle Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $214.20, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Nordson (NDSN)

In a report issued on May 25, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Nordson, with a price target of $276.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $215.80, close to its 52-week high of $223.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 72.1% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $252.20, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on May 25, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $260.00 price target.

