Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Canadian Pacific (CP), Johnson Controls (JCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Canadian Pacific (CP) and Johnson Controls (JCI) with bullish sentiments.

Canadian Pacific (CP)

In a report issued on April 9, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific, with a price target of $431.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $365.37, close to its 52-week high of $390.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 80.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $418.33 average price target, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$587.00 price target.

Johnson Controls (JCI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Johnson Controls on April 12 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.32, close to its 52-week high of $62.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson Controls is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.78, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $73.00 price target.

