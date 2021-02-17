Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: BW Offshore (BGSWF), Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BW Offshore (BGSWF) and Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) with bullish sentiments.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on February 15, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #708 out of 7311 analysts.

BW Offshore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.66.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners on February 15 and set a price target of NOK22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.99, close to its 52-week high of $16.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 78.7% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Post, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

Hoegh LNG Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.02.

