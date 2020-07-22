Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Broadwind Energy (BWEN), Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Broadwind Energy (BWEN), Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) and OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) with bullish sentiments.

Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Broadwind Energy, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.35, close to its 52-week high of $5.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 42.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Broadwind Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, which is a 45.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

UBS analyst Patrick Rafaisz maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.95, equals to its 52-week high of $91.95.

Rafaisz has an average return of 15.2% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Rafaisz is ranked #3183 out of 6813 analysts.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.91, implying a -16.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR71.00 price target.

OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on OrganiGram Holdings yesterday and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.38, close to its 52-week low of $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OrganiGram Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.05, which is an 114.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Alliance Global Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

