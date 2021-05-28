Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Autoliv (ALV), TechnipFMC (FTI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Autoliv (ALV) and TechnipFMC (FTI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Autoliv (ALV)

In a report issued on May 26, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital downgraded Autoliv to Hold, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.39, close to its 52-week high of $107.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.6% and a 58.3% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Autoliv with a $107.27 average price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

Kepler Capital analyst Magnus Olsvik maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC on May 26 and set a price target of EUR6.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked #2947 out of 7535 analysts.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.82.

