Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: Alaska Air (ALK), Chart Industries (GTLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alaska Air (ALK), Chart Industries (GTLS) and WW Grainger (GWW) with bullish sentiments.

Alaska Air (ALK)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Buy rating on Alaska Air today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alaska Air with a $50.00 average price target, implying a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Chart Industries, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chart Industries with a $84.60 average price target, which is a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

WW Grainger (GWW)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on WW Grainger today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $362.02, close to its 52-week high of $392.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 51.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and Fastenal Company.

WW Grainger has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $379.67, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

