Analysts’ Top Conglomerates Picks: 3M Company (MMM), Agco (AGCO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on 3M Company (MMM) and Agco (AGCO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

3M Company (MMM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company today and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.91, close to its 52-week low of $128.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 3M Company with a $171.67 average price target.

Agco (AGCO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Hold rating on Agco today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.97, close to its 52-week low of $47.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.5% and a 21.3% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Agco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00.

