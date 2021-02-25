Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Portland GE (POR) and Ormat Technologies (ORA)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Portland GE (POR) and Ormat Technologies (ORA).

Portland GE (POR)

In a report issued on February 23, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Portland GE, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Essential Utilities, and WEC Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Portland GE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ormat Technologies (ORA)

In a report released yesterday, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Ormat Technologies, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Ormat Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.