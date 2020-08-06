Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Pine Cliff Energy (OtherPIFYF) and Talos Energy (TALO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF) and Talos Energy (TALO).

Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF)

In a report released today, Anthony Petrucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Pine Cliff Energy, with a price target of C$0.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.5% and a 25.1% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Crescent Point Energy.

Pine Cliff Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.15.

Talos Energy (TALO)

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on Talos Energy today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.69, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -32.2% and a 19.4% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Talos Energy with a $16.00 average price target.

