Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Canadian Natural (CNQ) and PrairieSky Royalty (OtherPREKF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Canadian Natural (CNQ) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF).

Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Oasis Petroleum, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.07, close to its 52-week high of $70.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 40.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Oasis Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.50.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report issued on April 12, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.31, close to its 52-week high of $32.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Suncor Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.76, implying a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$49.00 price target.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on PrairieSky Royalty on April 12 and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.10, close to its 52-week high of $11.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Athabasca Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PrairieSky Royalty with a $11.19 average price target.

