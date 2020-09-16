Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Neste (OtherNTOIY) and Uniper SE (OtherUNPRF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neste (NTOIY) and Uniper SE (UNPRF).

Neste (NTOIY)

Neste received a Hold rating and a EUR41.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado on September 14. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.40, close to its 52-week high of $27.63.

Cuadrado has an average return of 53.9% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Cuadrado is ranked #1318 out of 6927 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neste is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.92.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report issued on September 14, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital upgraded Uniper SE to Buy, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 52.5% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, EON SE, and Orsted.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Uniper SE with a $31.85 average price target.

