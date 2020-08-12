Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Marathon Oil (MRO), Kelt Exploration (OtherKELTF) and Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Marathon Oil (MRO), Kelt Exploration (KELTF) and Par Pacific Holdings (PARR).

Marathon Oil (MRO)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil on August 10 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.4% and a 32.9% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $6.96 average price target, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

In a report issued on August 10, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration, with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 46.1% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelt Exploration is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.18, implying a 62.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.45 price target.

Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Par Pacific Holdings on August 10 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.51, close to its 52-week low of $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 44.7% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Par Pacific Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.67.

