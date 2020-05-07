Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Frontera Energy (OtherFECCF), Fortis (FTS) and Imperial Oil (IMO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Frontera Energy (FECCF), Fortis (FTS) and Imperial Oil (IMO).

Frontera Energy (FECCF)

In a report released today, Dan Payne from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Frontera Energy, with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.82, close to its 52-week low of $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Payne is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 64.0% success rate. Payne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Frontera Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.18, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

Fortis (FTS)

In a report released today, Linda Ezergailis from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Fortis, with a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.88.

Ezergailis has an average return of 8.5% when recommending Fortis.

According to TipRanks.com, Ezergailis is ranked #2745 out of 6523 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.35, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$57.00 price target.

Imperial Oil (IMO)

In a report released today, Menno Hulshof from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Imperial Oil, with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hulshof has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.1% and a 27.9% success rate. Hulshof covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Imperial Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.42.

