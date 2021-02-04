Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG).

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

In a report issued on March 12, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Hold rating on Cabot Oil & Gas, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.0% and a 30.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.83, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.