Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: EQT (EQT), Crescent Point Energy (CPG) and Emera (OtherEMRAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on EQT (EQT), Crescent Point Energy (CPG) and Emera (EMRAF).

EQT (EQT)

In a report issued on May 11, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on EQT, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.14, close to its 52-week high of $21.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 43.9% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EQT with a $23.62 average price target, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Tudor Pickering also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy on May 12 and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 51.7% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crescent Point Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.71.

Emera (EMRAF)

RBC Capital analyst Maurice Choy maintained a Buy rating on Emera on May 12 and set a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.10, close to its 52-week high of $47.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Choy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 87.0% success rate. Choy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as TransAlta, ATCO Ltd., and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emera with a $50.10 average price target, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report issued on April 28, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$61.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.