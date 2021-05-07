Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Utilities Stocks: Enerplus (ERF) and Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Enerplus (ERF) and Centerpoint Energy (CNP).

Enerplus (ERF)

In a report released today, Ray Kwan from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Enerplus, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.84, close to its 52-week high of $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.1% and a 41.9% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Crescent Point Energy.

Enerplus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.97.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.51, close to its 52-week high of $25.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 62.2% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Dominion Energy.

Centerpoint Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.